‘Southern Hospitality’ star arrested after ex accuses her of trying to steal his cat

One of the stars of the reality show “Southern Hospitality” has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal her ex-boyfriend’s cat.

Authorities in North Carolina say Grace Lilly, 27, has been harassing her ex-boyfriend for two years over the feline.

The Charleston Police Department was first contacted by Lilly’s ex-boyfriend in October when he claimed Lilly had taken his pet.

open image in gallery Grace Lilly, 27, had allegedly harassed her ex-boyfriend for two years over his cat ( Charleston County Sheriff's Office )

The former couple bought the cat in late 2022 and owned it throughout their relationship, according to documents in the case.

The boyfriend filed a Claim and Delivery suit against him for ownership, which he won in court.

After the cat was given back to him, Lilly was accused of regularly trying to contact her ex, attempting to enter his apartment, and trying to take the cat.

Lilly also allegedly tried to interfere in her former partner’s relationships after the breakup.

He told police the level of interference by Lilly caused him to be “paranoid of her popping up in his life”.

He was able to provide the police with photographs, videos, and screenshots to support the evidence.

Footage apparently shows Lilly trying to enter his apartment twice in October 2023, and in October 2025, investigators obtained Lilly’s phone records showing she had called him 211 times since July 2023.

open image in gallery Southern Hospitality Star Grace Lilly ( Bravo )

On November 4, he was given a restraining order against Lilly. This resulted in an arrest warrant for Lilly. She was taken into custody this past Sunday.

Jail records show Lilly was also arrested in June 2016 and charged with two counts of manufacturing and distributing crack (1st degree) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The charges were dismissed in August 2017.

Lilly was a member of the “Southern Hospitality” cast before announcing in January this year that she was moving on to “bigger things.”

According to Bravo, Lilly said she sought guidance from the universe through spiritual practices to help her “dive deeper” into her emotions.

She added that she had great admiration for Bob Marley and connected with him spiritually.

“I told him, I was like, ‘I love you Bob! I’m always going to spread your message.’ He’s like my f—---- role model for life,” she said.

The show follows the trials and tribulations of the staff at Charleston restaurateur Leva Bonaparte’s various establishments. Lilly is listed as a member of the main cast for its entire run thus far. The show is a spin-off of Bravo’s other offering, “Southern Charm.”