Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A “bloody” California man who was reportedly chasing a maintenance worker around a Southern California neighborhood has been arrested after an elderly couple and their dog were found decapitated at their home nearby.

Joseph Gerdvil, 41, was arrested on July 9 and faces two counts of homicide in the murders of Antoinette Gerdvil, 79, and her husband Ronald Gerdvil, 77, whose mutilated bodies were found in a gruesome scene at their home in San Juan Capistrano, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was identified as the victims’ son, according to KTLA.

Deputies responded to the couple’s residence at a mobile home park on Alipaz Street around 7:30 a.m. July 9 on reports of a “domestic incident,” officials said.

Police investigators described the scene of the killings as “horrific” as both victims were mutilated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Minutes later, they received reports of a “bloody man” chasing a maintenance worker from the same San Juan Mobile Estates community.

Joseph Gerdvil, 41, was arrested on July 9 and faces two counts of homicide in the murders of Antoinette Gerdvil, 79, and her husband Ronald Gerdvil, 77, who were both found decapitated ( KTLA )

Gerdvil had reportedly stolen the maintenance worker’s golf cart and was attempting to flee the area. He was caught a short time later near a bike trail when a deputy fired his gun, hitting Gerdvil.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s news release. Once Gerdvil is medically cleared, he will be booked on two counts of homicide, officials said.

A motive for the killings has not been released. The police officer’s shooting of the suspect also remains under investigation.