‘Fake cop’ at murder scene arrested after the real cops asked him for his credentials

A South Carolina man has been arrested after he impersonated a cop at a crime scene and got into a kerfuffle with the real ones, authorities said.

On May 12, Julio Santos-Hernandez visited the scene where 18-year-old Tra’sean White had been fatally shot in Hanahan, about a 30-minute drive northwest of Charleston, South Carolina, according to officials.

While at the scene, Hernandez posed as an off-duty officer to cops with the Hanahan Police Department, court documents obtained by WCSC stated.

He even assisted authorities in arresting someone, according to the report. It’s unclear why Hernandez was at the scene in the first place.

open image in gallery Julio Santos-Hernandez of South Carolina was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer at a crime scene ( Berkeley County Jail )

Hernandez claimed to have his credentials and gun with him, but when asked by the cops to show the credentials, he said he left them at home, per police.

He said he’d retrieve his credentials, but he never did, cops said.

At one point during the incident, Hernandez was asked by a sergeant to leave the scene, but he just went over to another officer and continued to claim he was an off-duty cop, according to authorities. He also told investigators he was a “deputy” while on the phone with them.

Hernandez was later arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

In a statement to WCSC, Hernandez maintained his innocence: “As a former law enforcement officer with nearly 11 years of dedicated service, I am resolute in my intention to clear my name and protect the integrity of my reputation, meticulously built over a decade of public service.”

“I am grateful for the continued support of my colleagues, friends, and family during this challenging time,” he continued. “Our shared commitment to truth and justice motivates me to see this through to a fair and just conclusion. I appreciate your understanding and support as I navigate this personal and professional trial.”

Hernandez does have a work history at several South Carolina law enforcement agencies, per records from the state’s Criminal Justice Academy obtained by WCSC.

He voluntarily resigned from his most recent stint at the Charleston County Aviation Authority in October 2024.

In 2016, Hernandez was fired from the Rock Hill Police Department for a policy violation, but it did not involve any misconduct.