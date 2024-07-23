Support truly

Harrowing body cam footage has been released that shows the moment a Black woman who called 911 for help was shot in the face in her home by a white sheriff’s deputy.

Sonya Massey, 36, was shot dead in her Springfield, Illinois, home after deputies responded to her call about a possible prowler in the early morning hours of July 6.

In the body cam footage released by the Illinois State Police on Monday, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson is seen yelling at Massey in a tense moment as she moves a pot of boiling water from the stove.

He threatens to shoot her, Massey ducks then briefly rises and Grayson fires his pistol at her three times.

Grayson, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death. He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Thursday. He is being held in the Sangamon County Jail without bond.

This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield, Ill. ( Courtesy Ben Crump Law via AP )

Prosecutors say that when Grayson and his partner responded to Massey’s home, Grayson allowed her to move a pot of water heating on the stove, but as she set it on a counter, Grayson then “aggressively yelled” at Massey over the pot and pulled his 9mm pistol.

When Grayson drew his service weapon and ordered her to drop the pot, she let go, then crouched below a line of cabinets, and declared “I’m sorry” before being shot in the face, prosecutors said.

Grayson did not activate his body camera until after firing the shots, Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser contends. He then allegedly advised his partner not to give medical aid to Massey because of the severity of her injuries, according to court documents detailing the incident. The other deputy provided emergency assistance and stayed with Massey until medical professionals arrived.

“The body camera footage is horrific, and I offer my deepest sympathy to Sonya Massey’s family as they relive a moment no family should experience,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. “As the community reacts to the release of the footage, I urge calm as this matter works its way through the criminal justice system.”

Grayson was fired last week.

Sean Grayson, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Sonya Massey’s death ( Sangamon County Sheriff's Office )

If convicted, he faces prison sentences of 45 years to life for murder, 6 to 30 years for battery, and 2 to 5 years for misconduct. His lawyer, Daniel Fultz, declined comment on Monday.

Massey’s death prompted subsequent protests demanding justice in the case. Echoing that call at her funeral, Massey’s father, James Wilburn, said he’s encouraged by the speed with which the Illinois State Police, which investigated the incident, and Milhiser acted.

“In 10 days, they convened a grand jury. They completed their investigation. They arrested, they got him fired,” Wilburn said. “That’s unheard of.”