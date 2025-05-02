The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Louisiana man allegedly ran his father over in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant after the two began fighting over who was paying for their food.

Lucas Stowe, 37, has been arrested on second-degree-murder charges after he allegedly ran over his own father in his truck.

On May 1, Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to respond to an incident in the parking lot of J&K Drugs and the Gonzalez Mexican Restaurant. As deputies were on their way to the scene, another call came in requesting an ambulance to the parking lot.

open image in gallery Lucas Stowe, 37, allegedly waited for his father to leave the restaurant before hitting him with a white Ford truck. ( Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office )

The call came in from an off-duty deputy who was in the area at the time of the incident. The deputy reportedly heard tires screeching and when they looked up they saw a body lying on the ground and a white Ford driving away from the scene, according to KNOE.

Once the deputies were on site, the off-duty deputy who called in the report got into his personal truck and began chasing the Ford he saw allegedly leaving the scene of the incident.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near another restaurant, where the driver — identified as Stowe — was taken into custody.

Back at the Mexican restaurant, the deputies were tending to the victim, later identified as Lucas's father, Luther Stowe, 64.

Witnesses at the site said the incident was the culmination of an argument over who was going to pay for the meal they had at the restaurant.

According to deputies, surveillance footage taken from nearby cameras showed the younger Stowe climbing into his car and waiting for the elder Stowe to leave the restaurant, at which time the son fires up his truck and runs over his father.

The elder Stowe was treated at Citizens Medical Center but ultimately died from his injuries.