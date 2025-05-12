The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Massachusetts man and his friend allegedly shot and killed a woman in 2009 and then celebrated her murder with a bottle of champagne while her family frantically searched for her.

More than 16 years later, Heinsky Anacreon, now 38, has been indicted on murder charges in the 2009 shooting death of 23-year-old Charline Rosemond, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced.

Anacreon appeared in court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, willfully misleading a police officer and willfully misleading an attorney.

open image in gallery Charline Rosemond last seen alive in Somerville on April 7, 2009, after she had withdrawn thousands of dollars to buy a car. She was found dead six days later ( Middlesex District Attorney’s Office )

Rosemond was last seen alive in Somerville on April 7, 2009. Her family reported her missing after she didn't return home with her father’s car.

Six days later, Rosemond’s body was found in her father’s car in a parking lot on April 13. She had been shot in the head.

Just days before she was killed, Rosemond withdrew $4,100 in cash from the bank with plans to buy a used Lexus, authorities said.

But Anacreon, along with another man, Roberto Jeune, who Rosemond believed to be her close friend, allegedly convinced her that Jeune knew someone who could get her the same type of car at a better price, the Middlesex District Attorneys’ Office Cold Case Unit said in a news release when he was arrested last month.

open image in gallery More than 16 years after Rosemond was killed, Heinsky Anacreon was arrested. On Monday, he was arraigned on murder charges in her death ( WHDH )

On the day Rosemond vanished, the two men had allegedly lured her to a remote parking lot where she was shot and killed. She did not have cash on her, which led investigators to believe she had been robbed.

Anacreon later admitted to a close confidant that he had provided the .44 Magnum firearm that was used to kill Rosemond, prosecutors said.

He then tossed the gun into an unknown body of water, authorities said. The murder weapon has never been found.

open image in gallery Charline Rosemond is seen in this image taken from surveillance video footage as she withdraws money for a new car before she was murdered in 2009 ( Middlesex District Attorney’s Office )

On Sunday, the district attorney said the indictment of Anacreon is the first step in “holding him accountable for Charline Rosemond’s murder. It is another reminder of our commitment to neither forgetting nor giving up on uncharged cases.”

“Charline Rosemond was a promising and hard-working young woman with her whole life ahead of her,” Ryan continued.

“We allege today that she was taken advantage of and murdered by two men who were willing to take her life for $4,000. They killed her in cold blood. They celebrated the murder with a bottle of champagne, and they left her body in a parking lot for days, while her family frantically searched for her.”

open image in gallery Authorities say Anacreon and Jeune celebrated the murder with this bottle of champagne ( Middlesex District Attorney’s Office )

open image in gallery The Lexus GS300 model Charlie Rosemond wanted to buy before she was killed ( Middlesex District Attorney’s Office )

Anacreon is currently serving a six-year sentence in prison on an unrelated charge. He is expected to return to court on June 24.

Roberto Jeune died of natural causes in Philadelphia on July 8, 2024, authorities said. But the district attorney has said she believes Jeune would have also been indicted if he were still alive.