A woman accused of going on a shooting spree along an interstate in northern Florida has claimed that God directed her to it due to the total solar eclipse.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm over the alleged random shooting rampage on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release on Monday that the female suspect fired at two drivers and their moving vehicles on Interstate 10 in Washington County, Florida. One victim sustained a graze on the arm, while another was shot in the neck.

According to Highway Patrol, Ms Celestine had recently checked out of a local hotel and told staff that she was about to embark on a shooting spree, saying she had been directed by God in relation to the solar eclipse.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office had a slightly different version of events, saying in a release that, as she checked out of the hotel, she told staff she “was God” and was going on a shooting spree.

Ms Celestine then allegedly got behind the wheel of a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates, entered Interstate 10 at the 112-mile mark and began to travel westbound down the roadway, the Highway Patrol said.

The eclipse shooter was arrested after a felony traffic stop ( Holmes County Sheriff’s Office )

One person she fired at is in hospital due to injuries on their neck ( Channel 7 WJHG )

Within five miles of entering the interstate, Ms Celestine allegedly fired multiple shots into another vehicle also on the road, striking the car multiple times.

The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet.

However, the driver managed to steer his car on the shoulder of the road to get away from the shooter.

Ms Celestine allegedly continued on her spree, with Highway Patrol saying she drove further along the interstate, firing into another vehicle.

The driver in the second vehicle was shot in the neck. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Responding troopers located the suspect and performed a felony traffic stop of Ms Celestine’s car.

After she was taken into custody, the troopers found an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun inside her vehicle.

Ms Celestine has been booked into the Holmes County Jail.

The woman claimed that she was “directed by God” to carry out the shooting spree ( Channel 7 WJHG )

Two firearms were recovered from her own car after she was arrested ( Florida Highway Patrol )

Investigators and deputies from both Washington County and Holmes County canvassed the area of the interstate between Bonifay and Ponce de Leon to check for any other possible victims, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence is currently carrying out an investigation into the eclipse-related shooting.

The incident came as atotal solar eclipse plunged most of North America into darkness on Monday, as the Moon passed in front of the Sun in a rarec phenomenon.