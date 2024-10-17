‘Drunk’ thief steals 100 shoes from sneaker store — but just the right-footed ones

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ohio police are investigating a robbery at a shoe store after thieves stole 100 right-footed shoes.

The incident happened at Sole Bros 513 shoe store around 2am in downtown Cincinnati on October 8. Some pairs of shoes and clothing were also taken from the shop.

Hunter Emigh, the store’s owner, posted photos and videos of the burglars hoping people on social media could help identify them.

“After letting everything get handled and speaking with detectives, we’re finally posting footage to let social media do its work. We will continue to be open, as well as continue to try and offer the best services we can to the city,” the owner wrote on Facebook.

“If anyone has any information, recognizes these people, or anything related to it, reach out and let us know. Share this, show your friends, if you hear anything or see anything reach out. I know someone’s boy has a limp now after jumping out the window.

“I know someone knows the drunk dude who took over 100 right shoes. I know someone knows the lady who knows she shouldn’t have been there. We will be offering a reward to anyone that has information that leads us to these people or our things.”

It’s not clear how much the reward will be.

Speaking to WCPO, Emigh said the incident was such a huge hit to his inventory that he might close his shop. He had to move his shop after someone drove their car through the store’s previous location.

As the burglary was in process, he received a notice from his alarm company. He rushed over to the store but the thieves were gone when he arrived.

The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information.