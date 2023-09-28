A 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student was killed in a car crash, in which the other driver admitted to drinking a margarita before getting behind the wheel.

The crash happened around 4.20pm on 24 September when 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis apparently ran a red light and hit Honor Elizabeth Wallace’s car, CBS News reported.

Ms Pollis, Wallace and her friend, who was in the car with her, were transported to the hospital. Wallace later died from her injuries, while her friend was in stable condition, police told NBC DFW.

Police interviewed Ms Pollis at the hospital, where she admitted drinking one margarita before the crash and taking ADHD medication, CBS reported.

She is reportedly suffering minor injuries. The 27-year-old was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

“The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace,” Dr KC Mmeje, vice president for student affairs, said. “Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time.”

SMU sophomore Honor Wallace killed in car crash (University Liggett School)

Wallace was a sophomore at SMU, where she was pursuing degrees in English and Spanish.