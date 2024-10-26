Man, 45, accused of molesting girls during sleepovers over the last three years

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man is accused of molesting girls during sleepovers, as police say a woman knew about the alleged incidents and didn’t tell authorities.

Now, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California has arrested Christopher Gary Tilden, 45, and Katrina Frances Tilden, 43, in connection to the case.

In September 2024, deputies began investigating after the alleged abuse was reported to authorities, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators learned that at least three girls were victims over the last three years.

The girls said they were at a sleepover at a friend’s home, where they had been photographed and sexually assaulted.

Police say Christopher Tilden committed the alleged abuse. Katrina Tilden failed to report the abuse to police after she learned about it, authorities said.

No other details about the incidents were released.

The relationship between the Tildens is unclear, and it’s unclear how the victims knew the alleged suspect.

Christopher Tilden was charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor, sexual abuse of a minor, dissuading a witness and child endangerment. He is being held in jail on $2 million bond.

Katrina Tilden was arrested for child endangerment, accessory and dissuading a witness.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information about the case to contact police.