A manhunt is underway for Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour after the men coordinated a prison escape in Idaho on Wednesday, officials said this week.

Three prison officers were shot as Umphenour launched an attack at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and escaped with Meade around 2.15am on Wednesday. The inmate was at the hospital seeking medical treatment. The man was taken to the hospital around 9.35pm Tuesday after he engaged in “self-injurious behaviour”, the Associated Press reported.

It was when officials were gearing up to transfer Meade back to prison that the attack occurred. He was serving a 20-year prison sentence for shooting a sheriff in a high-speed car chase at the time of his escape.

Umphenour allegedly shot two of the officers to help Meade break free. A third correctional officer was shot amid the chaos as backup arrived at the scene and mistook the officer for an armed individual. One officer is in critical but stable condition, while two sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pair fled in a grey four-door sedan. The duo are armed and dangerous, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said.

Here’s everything we know about Meade, the escaped prisoner:

Who is Skylar Meade?

The prisoner has been incarcerated since 2016 October. His most recent sentence is due to end in 2036 October. He’s incarcerated for charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a firearm enhancement.

Before that, he was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Based on a report from KTVB7, the prisoner was convicted after a shooting at a Twin Falls sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed car chase.

The outlet reported that the man was trying to flee a traffic stop. The man ended up crashing his car and tried to run away on foot but was later arrested. He was separately convicted of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of a handgun and having a shank at a county correctional facility.

Officials described him as 5’6 and 150 lbs. The prisoner has face tattoos with the numbers 1 and 11. Two of the tattoos represent A and K, the first and 11th letters of the alphabet, which are associated with the Aryan Knights, a white supremacist gang the prisoner is a member of, officials said.

Prior to the incident, Meade was being held in solitary confinement due to security concerns.

How was he able to escape?

Under state procedure, unarmed guards stand at each side of a high-risk prisoner while an armed guard follows them. Officials did not elaborate on additional security measures that were taken, a police spokesperson said during a media briefing this week.

All of the officers shot work for the Idaho Department of Corrections. It’s not clear if Meade was walking on his own or restrained in any way.

Who is Nicholas Umphenou?

According to police information, Umphenou is about 5’11 and weighs 160 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s currently wanted for two counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape, police said in a statement.

The warrant has a $2m bond. Officials did not provide additional information about Umphenou’s past criminal history or if he had any, except to say he is an associate of Meade.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.