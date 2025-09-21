The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are investigating a shooting at a New Hampshire country club that involved “multiple gunshot victims,” the Nashua Police Department said.

Two armed suspects fled the area afterward, according to police. One has been detained, while the other is still at large, the department said. The incident occurred on Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, about 40 miles south of Concord. There is a heavy police presence in the area, local outlet WCVB reports.

Nashua police said officers are using the nearby Sheraton Hotel as a unification site.

Fire officials in nearby Dunstable, Massachusetts, have issued a shelter in place order for residents on Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street until further notice. The town is just minutes away from the country club.

“Please remain indoors, lock all doors and windows, do not allow anyone into your home unless you know them personally, stay off the roads in the affected area to allow emergency responders access, and monitor official town communication channels for updates,” the Dunstable Fire Department said.

The private country club has a golf course and hosts a variety of events, including weddings, according to its website.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.