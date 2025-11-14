The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Suspected human remains have been found by workers in Wayne, Michigan, according to police.

Workers with a surveying crew discovered a human skull without any teeth in the woods near the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant around 2pm Thursday, Fox 2 reports.

The site where the skull was found is close to an area where other adult skeletal remains were found in a container. Those remains were missing a skull. Investigators believe the discoveries are likely related.

Neither the skull nor the other remains have been identified. The process to positively identify the remains is ongoing, according to police.

The Independent has requested comment from the Wayne Police Department.

The Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. A human skull was found across the street from the plant on November 13 ( Google Maps )

The skull will be sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Once we have an idea of the biological profile — who does this match up with any missing persons reports then we will get information from a potential missing person do they have x-rays of their head or CT scan or detail x-rays then we will try and compare them point by point," Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Carolyn Isaac told Fox 2.

Police did not provide further detail about the remains.