A 30-year-old doctoral student from the University of Southern California has been accused of drugging and raping women over a three-year span in the Los Angeles area, officials announced.

Sizhe Wengm, known to classmates as Stephen, allegedly sexually assaulted at least three women by spiking their food and drinks between 2021 and 2024, according to a public statement from the DA’s office. Weng, a Chinese national, was taken into police custody in August, but police are urging more of his alleged victims to come forward as the alleged sex offender faces a potential life sentence.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it first launched an investigation into the electrical engineering student’s activities after German authorities contacted them. European officials were examining a similar case involving a Chinese student, who they believed had moved to Los Angeles.

An international probe into Weng’s alleged crimes followed, involving close collaboration between the FBI and the German Federal Criminal Police.

The search culminated in the recovery of evidence “at Weng’s residence that corroborated his involvement in drug-facilitated sexual assaults,” according to Alan Hamilton, the LAPD Deputy Chief.

“It’s very similar to what you’re talking about in terms of roofies,” he told reporters.

open image in gallery Sizhe Weng has been charged with drugging and raping three women while studying for his PhD at the University of Southern California. ( LA County District Attorney's Office )

According to local sheriff’s jail records seen by ABC 7, Weng is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

So far, the 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges made against him, according to authorities. If found guilty, prosecutors said the graduate will be added to the sex offender registry and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Weng has been charged with one felony count of forcible rape, two felony counts of sodomy by controlled substance or anesthesia, one felony count of rape by controlled substance and four felony counts of sexual penetration by controlled substance or anesthesia.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman says that his office will “fight to ensure” that victims are “heard.”

"No one should ever have to endure the trauma of being drugged, sexually assaulted and stripped of their ability to consent,'' Hochman said.

open image in gallery Weng is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and faces a potential life sentence ( Google Streetview )

"Prosecutors in my office's Sex Crimes Division and our law enforcement partners will not rest until the defendant is held accountable for these horrific acts.

“We want every victim to know that their voices matter and we will fight to ensure you are heard.”

Following the allegations being made against Weng, a spokesperson from USC released a statement confirming they had banned him from the university campus.

"Providing a safe environment for learning, teaching, and research is our top priority,” the statement read. “The university has been fully cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department in this matter.

“Although we cannot discuss individual cases due to student privacy laws, we can confirm that the university had already taken appropriate steps to bar the individual in question from campus pending resolution of the criminal proceedings.

“USC has not received any reports from individuals potentially impacted."

The Independent has contacted the LAPD, the University of Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the German Federal Criminal Police for comment.