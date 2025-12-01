The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A beloved radiologist and his wife were shot dead in a “targeted” double murder at their upscale California home over the weekend, according to reports.

The victims, identified as Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife, Vicki, were found with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their Simi Valley home just after noon on Sunday, KABC reported.

The married couple, who were both in their 60s, were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. They were pronounced dead several hours later, authorities said.

"Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years,” Adventist Health Simi Valley said in a statement.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him as we grieve this shocking loss,” Dr. Cordes’ former employer added.

open image in gallery A married couple in their 60s was fatally shot at their upscale California home Sunday afternoon in what police believe was a “targeted” shooting ( CBS LA )

Footage shows the couple’s home, which sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in the wealthy neighborhood of Simi Valley, surrounded by emergency responders.

“We don’t believe this is a random act,” said Simi Valley Police Det. Rick Morton. “We do believe the victims were targeted.”

Morton said neighbors speculated that the suspect may be the stepson of one of the victims, though police have yet to confirm that theory, according to KABC.

Mike Hylton, who attended their wedding, is among the couple’s neighbors reeling at the news.

“Eric was…a figure in the community with regards to being the director of radiology over at Adventist Health in Simi. He’s known by a lot of people and it’s just really sad,” he told KABC.

Investigators said a suicide in Chino, about 75 miles east, may be connected to the double homicide.

Police told The New York Post that a gunman walked up to the Cordes’ home and opened fire before fleeing in a car.

A car matching that description was found hours later after having been set on fire next to a deceased person, who died by an apparent suicide, Chino Police told CBS News Los Angeles.

The deceased individual inside the car has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating that incident.