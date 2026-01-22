Shopper, 63, is arrested for not scanning all of his items at the self-checkout lane

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from a grocery store by scamming a self-checkout kiosk.

Luis Felipe Lezcano, 63, reportedly used a technique called "ticket switching" to try to fool the store's security.

Ticket switching is a sleight-of-hand trick thieves use to appear as though they're checking out their items, but while still paying as little as possible. A thief will scan a very cheap item at the same time that they move an expensive item through the scanner. This gives the appearance that they scanned the more expensive item, when in reality they scanned a very cheap item.

“It’s such a quick technique that they use, and they become extremely proficient,” Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told WSVN.

Lopez said that while thieves may get away with the scam every once in awhile, he also is confident that "eventually, your luck's gonna run out."

Luis Felipe Lezcano, 63, was arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from retailers by exploiting their self-checkout kiosks ( Doral Police Department )

Police said Lezcano used the technique dozens of times to steal thousands of dollars worth of items.

“According to store management, this individual did this over 35 times and, luckily, we were able to bring him to justice,” Lopez said.

Surveillance video allegedly caught Lezcano passing one item over the scanner using his right hand while holding — and scanning — another item with his left. He then allegedly put both items into his bag.

Lopez said that surveillance video footage makes it much easier for investigators to identify individuals who are ticket switching.

Police arrested Lezcano on January 14. According to the arrest report, Lezcano had allegedly just pulled a ticket switching scam inside a nearby Walmart and had multiple items he didn't pay for in his possession.

Lopez warned residents to think twice before attempting to take advantage of the technology.

“The more we use technology, the more the community has to understand that you have a higher likelihood of being caught,” said Lopez. “If you’re coming to Doral to commit a crime, we’re going to identify you, and we’re going to take you to jail.”