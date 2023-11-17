Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police respond to reported shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire hospital

Additional updates will be released when available

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 17 November 2023 17:02
<p>Police respond to reported shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire hospital</p>

Police respond to reported shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire hospital

(WMTW)

Authorities are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, authorities announced in a statement.

There are believed to be multiple victims, though it’s not yet known how many. Details are limited but officials said additional updates would be released when available.

At around 4.45pm, the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Management said the situation has been contained and the suspect is dead. The scene remains active.

Aerial images of the hospital show a large number of police responding to the incident on Friday afternoon.

The facility is the state’s “premier” psychiatric facility, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website says.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in