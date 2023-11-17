Police respond to reported shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire hospital

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, authorities announced in a statement.

There are believed to be multiple victims, though it’s not yet known how many. Details are limited but officials said additional updates would be released when available.

At around 4.45pm, the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Management said the situation has been contained and the suspect is dead. The scene remains active.

Aerial images of the hospital show a large number of police responding to the incident on Friday afternoon.

The facility is the state’s “premier” psychiatric facility, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website says.

More follows...