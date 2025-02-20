The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she pulled up to her ex-boyfriend at a stoplight, spotted another woman with him and allegedly shot her in the head, police reported.

Latorray Collins, 38, and her boyfriend broke up just days before the incident on February 15. That morning, Collins texted her ex to collect his belongings from her home.

He told her to discard the items because he no longer wanted them, according to an arrest affidavit from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was interviewed by police, went about planning a night out with the soon-to-be victim and her family and friends that evening. The group met up at a Jacksonville liquor store around 10 p.m. and headed to a restaurant in two separate cars.

While stopped at a red light, the former boyfriend noticed Collins approaching in her car. According to the affidavit, Collins swung around the passenger side of the car and blocked her ex’s vehicle from driving forward. But he quickly swerved around her vehicle and continued toward the restaurant, with Collins in pursuit, noted the affidavit.

While stopped at another traffic signal, Collins reportedly walked up to her ex’s vehicle and banged on his driver’s side window. She later told police she did so because she wanted to buy some marijuana from him, according to investigators.

The two argued, and then Collins and the woman, who was outside the car at that point, had a verbal exchange.

Friends and family members in the other car stopped and gathered around to stop the situation from escalating when a loud bang rang out, police said. The victim fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to her head. Collins allegedly stood close by with a handgun in her right hand. Cops later found the firearm concealed tucked in her pants, according to the affidavit.

Collins was arrested after police arrived at the scene and found a .380 shell casing near the victim. Collins is being held on $250,003 bond for attempted murder in the second degree.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is recovering.