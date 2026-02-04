Suspect arrested in ‘execution’ killing of mom at the Chicago bar she owned

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested following the killing of a 30‑year‑old mom who was shot “execution‑style” while opening the bar she owned in Chicago, police said.

Courtney Drysdale, a mother-of-one, had been opening up The Line bar Monday morning when a man arrived at around 11 a.m., brandished a gun and demanded cash.

Despite Drysdale apparently complying with the request she was shot twice at close range before the gunman fled in a white BMW.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 47‑year‑old Julius E. Burkes Jr. roughly 26 hours after Drysdale was found dead inside the bar later on Monday morning.

open image in gallery Julius E. Burkes Jr was arrested by police on Tuesday ( Kankakee County Sheriff Office )

Burkes was taken into custody in Hammond, Indiana, after investigators released surveillance images and appealed to the public for help.

Sheriff Mike Downey said a surge of community tips helped lead officers to the suspect. Speaking to reporters, he described the shooting as “devastating and horrific.”

“Miss Drysdale complied with the suspect's demands,” Downey said. “Despite her co-operation, the suspect shot her twice, execution style, before fleeing the scene. No-one else was in the building at the time of the incident.”

Burkes was arrested as he left his home and is being held in Indiana on suspicion of murder. He is awaiting an extradition hearing to return to Illinois and is expected in court Wednesday.

Surveillance footage captured images of the suspect wearing a baseball cap, glasses and a bright yellow jacket.

open image in gallery Sheriff Mike Downey of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office ( YouTube )

Downey said Burkes had also attempted to remove the bar’s recording device, but investigators were still able to recover video evidence. A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest.

“Courtney was deeply loved, not only by her family and her young daughter, but also by the many patrons and friends whose lives she touched,” Downey said.

A candle was placed outside the bar on Tuesday as deputies continued collecting evidence.

Friends described Drysdale as generous and devoted to her family.

“It feels like a really big relief that someone is in custody to do justice for Courtney because he took a beautiful soul,” Hailey Gershon, a longtime friend and co‑worker told ABC7.

“She would always put others first, no matter what she was going through.”

The Line bar, where Drysdale had worked for years before becoming owner, said it will remain closed until further notice.

“This type of violent behavior has no place in our society, and I am extremely appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from the public, the media as well as our partners in the criminal justice system near and far,” Downey said.