Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The religious leader of a “shamanistic community” in Southern California was charged with rape, child sexual abuse and other sex crimes after “multiple victims” came forward.

Ricardo Flores, 59, was accused by “multiple” alleged survivors of sexual assault on August 1, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said.

Flores “is the religious leader of a shamanistic community at various locations throughout the county,” according to authorities. He resides in Moreno Valley, about an hour outside of Los Angeles.

Booking photo of Flores, the leader of a ‘shamanistic community,’ was charged with sexual assault and child sexual abuse ( Riverside Sheriff’s Dept )

Investigators arrested Flores at 8.30am on August 7 as he was returning to the United States from Mexico. He was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center and faces five felony charges of rape by force/fear, aggravated child sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, lewd acts with a minor, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, booking records show.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. They are encouraging anyone with more information to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station lead investigator.

Shamanism is defined as “a religion practiced by indigenous peoples of far northern Europe and Siberia that is characterized by belief in an unseen world of gods, demons, and ancestral spirits responsive only to the shamans,” according to Merriam-Webster.

The sheriff’s department did not elaborate on which specific shamanistic community he leads.

Flores is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 8am.