81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter’ dies after being released from jail

Prince King, the 81-year-old man arrested last week after police accused him of using a slingshot to terrorize his neighbors for nearly a decade, died after being released from jail.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s website shows that the man died at a private residence on Wednesday. Officials listed his cause of death as arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His preliminary manner of death is listed as natural.

King was taken into custody last week. During a court appearance on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to seven counts of vandalism stemming from an offense in October 2021. He had been charged with felony counts and misdemeanors. King was released on his own recognizance, meaning he was allowed to leave jail before his trial without having to pay bail.

Prince King, 81, was arrested earlier this week and died at a private residence after being released from jail ( KABC )

A judge ordered him to stay 200 yards away from his home in Azusa, California, and not make contact with alleged victims. Additionally, he was told he could not possess any deadly weapons, including a slingshot.

Police said the elderly man used metal ball bearings to “victimize” his neighbors, breaking windows and car windshields. He came close to hitting people, police said. Officers with the Azusa Police Department served a search warrant for King’s home last week and found ball bearings and a slingshot at the residence.

Azusa police lieutenant Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the ball bearings were mostly launched from King’s backyard while others were shot from a nearby neighborhood.

“It’s been ongoing for many years because we just didn’t identify who the suspect was,” Lt Bushey said. He added that officials are still working to determine a motive for the crimes.

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” the police officer said.

During the hearing, King’s attorneys said that he suffered from several medical ailments. He left jail to go pick up medications, KABC reported.

He had been scheduled to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 17.