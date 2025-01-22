The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A violent predator, who became known as the “Bolder Than Most” rapist in California, has been released back into the community after a court order, officials said.

Alvin Quarles, 62, gained his heinous reputation in the 1980s after he terrorized women by breaking into motels and sexually assaulting them at knifepoint, often forcing their husbands or boyfriends to watch the harrowing ordeal, according to San Diego District Attorney records.

Quarles was conditionally released from Coalinga State Hospital Tuesday and is now back out in society under tight conditions.

He is registered as a “Sexually Violent Predator” with the California Department of Justice and the County of San Diego, and has a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Office press statement.

Quarles will also be under 24-hour supervision by Liberty Health Care, a private company which runs the state’s conditions release program for sexially violent predators. This includes GPS monitoring and a security official who will accompany him at all times.

open image in gallery Alvin Quarles, 62, pleaded guilty in 1989 to four counts of forcible rape for incidents that occurred between 1987 and 1988 and admitted to being armed during the attacks ( San Diego County Sheriff’s Office )

The “Bolder Than Most” rapist, who suffers from multiple disorders, was granted a conditional release earlier this year, following a state evaluation that determined he could be successfully treated, according to the DA records.

The 62-year-old pleaded guilty in 1989 to four counts of forcible rape – incidents that occurred between 1987 and 1988 –and admitted to being armed during the attacks, as per DA records.

Quarles was originally sentenced to 50 years in state prison in 1989 for his atrocious crimes before being sent to a state mental hospital for sex offenders to receive involuntary treatment and confinement following a DA petition in 2013, said San Diego DA records.

Police stated that under “Megan’s Law,” law enforcement agencies will warn the community about Qarles release so they can protect themselves and their family.

Among those who pushed back his release during a court hearing in December was the husband of one of Qarles’ victims, Mark Taylor.

“Despite him being older now, I think the potential is still there that he can perpetrate [more crimes],” he said after the hearing, according to NBC San Diego. “I’m really concerned about members of the community who could be at risk.”

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office read: “This notification is not intended to induce fear; rather, we believe that an informed community is a safer community. Use of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution.”

If a home becomes available, Quarles will be subject to rehousing.