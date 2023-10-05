Serial offender accused of shooting dead father of three

A Tennessee businessman and father was shot and killed on his way to his 20-year high school reunion by a man with 66 prior arrests.

Christoper Wright, 38, traveled to downtown Chattanooga on Thursday evening to celebrate the Baylor School 20th anniversary reunion when he encountered Darryl Roberts.

Roberts — a 57-year-old career criminal with the nickname "Too Tall," according to Chattanoogan.com — and Mr Wright reportedly began arguing at some point during the evening, according to the New York Post.

Surveillance video shows Mr Wright speaking with Roberts and another man before walking away from them. After Mr Wright turns around to talk to two other men, Roberts walks up to him and shoots the man in the head.

Mr Wright was rushed to a hospital, where he ultimately died.

Roberts fled the scene, but was caught by police the next day after the US Marshals and the ATF joined the search.

According to court documents, Roberts has been engaged in criminal activities for more than 20 years, and has 66 arrests to his name.

He has been accused of assaults, thefts, drug charges, aggravated robbery and burglary.

Christopher Wright with his wife Acacia, and their three children — Declan, Abbott, and Aprilia — prior to Mr Wright’s shooting death in Chattanooga (screengrab/ GoFundMe)

In 2010 Roberts was arrested for carrying out a home invasion and shooting six shots through a bedroom door. An adult and four children were hiding in the room at the time, but none were injured, according to police.

Despite his frequent arrests, Roberts has never spent more than six months in prison.

That may change; Roberts now faces first-degree murder charges and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $5m bond.

Darryl Roberts, 57, allegedly shot and killed Christopher Wright, a 38-year-old father of three (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

The city's mayor, Tim Kelly, condemned the "isolated, senseless, and brazen act of gun violence" in a statement after the shooting.

“The sad reality is that sometimes proactive policing only goes so far, particularly when you’re dealing with the kind of person who would commit a murderous act of apparent rage in front of witnesses on the steps of his own apartment building under the blue light of a well-known public safety camera,” Mr Kelly said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Mr Wright’s family, which includes his wife, Acacia, and their three children—Declan, Abbott, and Aprilia, who was just born in July. The fundraiser has raised more than $400,000 as of Thursday.

“To know Chris was to love him. His warm presence, infectious smile, deep laugh and big hugs were his signatures,” the fundraiser says, remembering Mr Wright. “Chris was a doting husband and amazing father. He was a beloved son and brother, admired friend, and accomplished businessman – his accolades were many.”