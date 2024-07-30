Support truly

The family of an alleged serial killer’s victim say they are outraged at yet further delays in the case, more than seven years after the slaying of Mike Darby.

The case against Fredrick Scott was halted again after he caused a courtroom outburst in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday in which he lashed out at courtroom employees and cursed at his public defender, according to Fox4.

The defendant has been charged with six murders. In three of those cases, authorities found victims’ remains near Indian Creek trails in 2017.

Scott appeared in court for what was meant to be a two-day evidentiary hearing. But Judge Charles Frazier cleared the courtroom following the man’s outburst.

Patrick Berrigan, Scott’s public defender, argued that Scott is only capable of standing trial when he’s medicated or his mental health condition, which has been difficult to do while he’s been in jail. He requested that his client be sent to a mental health facility in Fulton, Missouri.

Fredrick Scott has been accused of killing six individuals ( Fox4 )

It’s not clear what mental health condition the man suffers from.

Judge Frazier had not approved the request by Friday.

Allison Boddicker, the daughter of murder victim Mike Darby, who Scott is accused of killing, told the outlet, “I’m more angry now than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m full of rage after today.” Her father owned a popular Kansas City bar when he was murdered.

She said she’s been to court about 60 times since her father’s remains were found on the trails.

“I left there thinking — you have got to be kidding me. I think it’s because he’s choosing not to take his medication. We are powerless over that. We have no control over that,” said Boddicker.

Her sister, Jennifer O’Shea agreed.

“This is one of the oldest cases that’s open in Jackson County. It’s not just a petty crime. This is a major crime. The fact that we haven’t gone to trial yet is insane,” O’Shea said.

Her uncle, Bill Darby, said, “What we would like is for him to be found competent and to stand trial for all of these murders. We don’t want to keep pushing it down the road.”