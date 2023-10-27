‘Serial killer’ charged with fatally drugging four men she met for sex

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An alleged serial killer has been charged with giving multiple men fatal drug overdoses after meeting them to be paid for sex.

Rebbeca Auborn, 33, faces four murder counts for allegedly spiking crack pipes with fentanyl to steal money from her victims. Officials say that one alleged victim survived an overdose.

Investigators in Columbus, Ohio, allege that the alleged murders took place between December 2022 and August 2023 in the city. None of the victims have been identified by prosecutors.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” state Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement.

He told the Columbus Dispatch: “For me, if you've got somebody that has a series of killings that are separated in time, they're a serial killer. We have the same MO here. Could there be arguments about whether that fits? Pick your definition, and it fits, or it doesn't.”

The suspect has been detained at the Franklin County jail since she was originally indicted in September and a grand jury returned additional charges against her on Wednesday.

In addition to the four murder charges she faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of trafficking drugs,

She is set to be arraigned on Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas.

Police believe that more victims may exist and have urged people to contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide tip line at 614-645-2228.