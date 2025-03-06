The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Baltimore judge ruled that Adnan Syed, whose murder trial became the focus of the first season of the hit podcast "Serial," will remain free despite a standing murder conviction.

The ruling from the judge reduced Syed's sentence to time served, made possible by a new state law that provides a means for people convicted of crimes when they were minors to be released from incarceration, The Associated Press noted.

“This sentence will be followed by a period of five years of supervised probation,” Judge Jennifer Schiffer wrote in her ruling.

The judge said that Syed is "not a danger to the public," and that his reduced sentence would better serve the interests of justice.

The ruling comes on the heels of a hearing last week that included testimony from Syed and the relatives of his victim, Hae Min Lee, who was murdered and buried in a shallow grave in 1999.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that Syed, who is now 43, does not pose a public safety risk. Lee's relatives urged the judge to maintain his life sentence.

Syed was initially released from prison in 2022 after prosecutors in Baltimore discovered problems with his case and moved to toss out his conviction. His conviction was vacated but was later reinstated on appeal.

In the time since his release, Syed has been working at Georgetown University's Prisons and Justice Initiative and has been taking care of his aging family members.

Ivan Bates, the current Baltimore State's Attorney — and the attorney who first raised issues with the integrity of the initial conviction — said last week his office has no plans to continue investigating the case.

Marilyn Mosby, who preceded him as the city's top prosecutor, also tried to have the conviction thrown out in 2022.

“It is now upon the defense, if they have new information, to bring it to us,” Bates said at a news conference following the hearing.

The ruling has been difficult for Lee's family. They said that the old wounds of losing their loved one were torn open once again upon learning that Syed's sentence had been vacated. They appealed that decision and had it reinstated (though not served), citing procedural issues.

While the sentence was reinstated, they will have to accept, likely bitterly, that Syed will remain free.

“I hope that everyone understands that Hae Min Lee and her family are the true victims in this case,” the judge said during the hearing. “Their suffering cannot be overstated.”

Hae Min Lee’s bother Young Lee told the court that losing his sister destroyed their family.

Yusuf Syed, Syed's younger sibling, spoke to his brother's character.

“If there’s anything good you see in me as a human being, it’s because of his influence,” said the younger brother, who just completed medical school.

As for Syed, he told the judge that he simply wanted to maintain a low profile and try to spend his life improving society.

“I can promise to you and everyone in here, including Hae’s family, that I will continue to live the life that I’ve been trying to live,” he said.