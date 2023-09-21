Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown’s latest video suggests he’s in Mexico

Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s latest Instagram video suggests he is in Mexico days after his mother was discovered dead in an Illinois creek.

The Maywood Police Department reportedly used Google Lens to determine that the video Mr Brown allegedly posted on Wednesday morning was recorded in front of a condo in Playa del Carmen, according to Forbes. The Independent has not received confirmation from authorities that Mr Brown is in Mexico.

In the video, the former NFL star is seen rambling and laughing as he walks around what appears to be a residential area singing the lyrics to Drake’s song “Legend”.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he says. “If I die, I’m a legend.”

The developments come three days after Mr Brown’s mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Maywood. Authorities have determined that her death was a homicide resulting from an assault.

Eagle-eyed social media users had previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of Mr Brown’s video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.” Authorities did not elaborate on whether they plan to get international law enforcement agencies involved to bring Mr Brown to the US.

Maywood police said on Tuesday that detectives were investigating the authenticity of the Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. In a video posted Monday, a man resembling Mr Brown called Myrtle’s homicide “fake news.”

Sergio Brown’s latest video could suggest he is in Mexico (intplayerbrownpassport/Instagram)

“Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI,” the man says in the rambling, expletive-filled video, adding that he thought his mother “was on vacation” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

In another video posted on Tuesday, the man references the film “Finding Nemo,” repeating the movie’s famous line, “Just keep swimming, just keep swimming.”

Myrtle Brown’s body was found on Sunday near a creek behind her home about 12 miles west of Chicago. Relatives had reported her and Mr Brown missing just a day earlier.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Myrtle’s death a homicide, saying she was injured during an assault. Authorities said they were looking for Mr Brown but have not named any suspects in the investigation.

Myrtle Brown and Sergio Brown (Myrtle Brown/Facebook)

Mr Brown’s brother Nick Brown wrote a tribute post for his mother, calling her “strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny.” He asked anyone who knows his brother’s whereabouts to share information with police.

“I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” Nick Brown wrote.