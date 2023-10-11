Ex NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego weeks after mother’s death

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown was arrested in San Diego and will face first-degree murder charges, weeks after he was reported missing and following his mother’s homicide, police said.

Mr Brown was taken into custody while returning to the US from Mexico, Maywood Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The San Diego Police Department Threat Management Unit along with other Local and Federal agencies took Mr Brown into custody after a warrant was issued for First-Degree Murder, for the death of his mother Myrtle Brown,” police said.

The former New England Patriot is waiting to be extradited to Maywood, Illinois, where his mother’s body was found in a creek on 16 September. Both Myrtle Brown, 73, and Mr Brown were reported missing on that same day.

Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of assault injuries.

Mr Brown has posted a series of bizarre social media videos, calling his mother’s death “fake news” and making strange allusions to “Finding Nemo.”

Sergio Brown mugshot (Maywood Police Department)

Police previously said that they believed Mr Brown was filming the videos in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. He also made comments earlier this week on X referring to Mexican cartels.