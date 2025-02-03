The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A mortgage lender executive has been accused of murdering an 88-year-old man after plowing her car into him while DUI in California.

Serene Francie Rosenberg, 48, of Dana Point, California, was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI and murder after a head-on collision with a van killed 88-year-old Melvin Joseph Weibel, also of Dana Point.

The former president at lender OCMBC Inc’s LoanStream Mortgage, who had three prior convictions and was hired as a COO at the lender in 2015, allegedly ran a red light while traveling on Stonehill Drive Friday evening before plowing her Land Rover SUV into a Ford Transit van.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the Land Rover was traveling westbound on Stonehill Drive and turned left against a red arrow signal in front of the Ford Transit van traveling eastbound on Stonehill Drive”, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the crash scene, they found Rosenberg’s SUV and the van stranded at the intersection of Golden Lantern and Stonehill Drive in Dana Point.

open image in gallery Serene Francie Rosenberg, 48, of Dana Point, California, was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI and murder ( Social media )

While the driver of the van escaped with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the passenger of the van, retiree Weibel, succumbed to injuries sustained from the horrific crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, OCMBC, Inc. released a statement and said that Rosenberg had been placed on administrative leave, with another taking up her role as President.

The CEO of OCMBC Inc. Rabi Aziz stated: “This has been a difficult time for everyone affected by this tragic event, and our hearts go out to those impacted.”

“OCMBC, Inc. expresses its deepest sympathies following the tragic traffic accident that occurred in Dana Point on January 31, 2025.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking event and we intend to monitor the situation closely, responding with care and responsibility in accordance with our company's core values.”

Rosenberg was booked into the Orange County Jail for murder and DUI causing injury charges Sunday, according to booking records.

Anyone who witnessed the traffic collision or has information relating to it is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Bureau at 949-425-1860. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

The Independent contacted OCMBC, Inc. for further comment.