FBI offers $50,000 for information on autistic teen who vanished six months ago

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Six months after Sebastian Rogers vanished from his Tennessee home, the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the missing teenager.

The 15-year-old, who is autistic, has been missing since February 26.

Sebastian’s mother, Katie Proudfoot, said that she last saw her son around 10p.m. the night before at the family’s home in Hendersonville, but was gone when she went to wake him up the following day.

State and local authorities have searched for the teen using helicopters, drones, search-and-rescue dogs, and teams on foot. An Amber Alert was also issued but with no sign of Sebastian, law enforcement scaled back search efforts in March.

The search has generated hundreds of tips but nothing has led to the discovery of Sebastian’s whereabouts.

Sebastian Rogers was gone when his mother went to wake him up on February 26 ( TBI )

Now, the FBI’s Memphis field office is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location and return of Sebastian, or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

Sebastian’s mother and stepfather Chris Proudfoot spoke to the media about their son’s disappearance for the first time eight days after he went missing.

The couple has received backlash for not speaking out earlier, to which they say they shouldn’t be judged because no one knows what they’re going through.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogers, Sebastian’s biological father, has hired a private investigator to continue searching for his son, NewsNation reported.

The #FBI Nashville Resident Agency is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for info leading to the whereabouts of Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers. Info on how to report and additional details here: https://t.co/6f6IKCUDq7 @TBInvestigation pic.twitter.com/81uitDcAlx — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) August 26, 2024

Rogers has said that he believes there are suspicious circumstances around his son’s disappearance, including the fact that his phone and Nintendo Switch were left behind and his shoes were left near the door.

Police have said there is no evidence of criminal activity in the teen’s disappearance.

Sebastian was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, square-framed glasses.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Sebastian Rogers is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or the local FBI office. They may also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or at the nearest American embassy or consulate.