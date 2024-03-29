United Cajun Navy ends search for Sebastian Rogers after death threats

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group organising searches for missing teenager Sebastian Rogers in Tennessee say they’ve called off an event planned for today, over security concerns.

The United Cajun Navy announced last weekend that it was getting involved in the search for the 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing on 26 February.

However, the group has come under criticism from some on social media for its delayed start to searches after asking for donations of equipment and other supplies.

Today, the UCN said on Facebook that it was pulling back and regrouping “due to increasing security concerns.”

“This decision was not taken lightly [and] is made with the safety of all volunteers in mind. We want to thank all the volunteers that planned to be out searching today,” the group’s Facebook post said.

WSMV 4 reported that the group had received “death threats” online and in person.

The Independent has approached the organisation for further comment, but they are yet to respond.

Sebastian’s father Seth Rogers was one of those who requested the group come and help, after it aided in the search for Riley Strain in nearby Nashville.

In an interview on Thursday, the dad urged people to come forward and get involved in the group’s search.

“When you show up, if there isn’t anybody there except for a couple of people, that’s because they have already sent teams out,” Mr Rogers said, referring to previous reports of poor turnout.

“They are just going to keep sending teams out until we find my son.”

Sebastian has not been seen since he went to bed at his mother Katie Proudfoot’s house on 25 February.

On Thursday, Mr Rogers, Ms Proudfoot and her husband Chris Proudfoot met with law enforcement, but no update was given on the content of the meeting.