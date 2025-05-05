The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday.

Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, was being transported to Bowling Green, Kentucky, when he broke free from the contracted agent, according to the Port of Seattle Police.

Stevenson and the agent were in the middle of the check-in process at the airport around 11 a.m. when the inmate fled the ticket counter and boarded a northbound light rail train.

Agents chased after Stevenson, but were unable to catch up to him.

open image in gallery Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, was being transported to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he is wanted on warrants for second-degree escape, when he broke free ( Port of Seattle Police )

Sound Transit security footage reviewed by police confirmed that Stevenson had boarded the light rail train which departed the Capitol Hill station heading north.

Stevenson, who is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with dreadlocks, was last seen wearing a white shirt, a white zip-up hoodie and grey pants, according to police.

A photo provided by the Port of Seattle Police shows Stevenson's hands cuffed in front of him.

His ankles are shackled. In another photo, which was captured on security footage after his escape, his hands were tucked into his shirt.

open image in gallery A photo, which was captured on security footage after his escape, shows his hands were tucked into his shirt ( Port of Seattle Police )

Court records reveal Stevenson has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions in Tennessee for facilitating armed robberies, KING5 reported.

He is wanted on warrants in Kentucky including second-degree escape. The Seattle Times reports that in 2022 Stevenson led police on a 100mph car chase when he was facing charges including driving on a suspended license and illegally possessing a firearm.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to call 911.