Suspect being flown from Washington to Kentucky escapes at airport and now is loose after taking train into city
Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, broke free from agents and escaped on a light rail train
A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday.
Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, was being transported to Bowling Green, Kentucky, when he broke free from the contracted agent, according to the Port of Seattle Police.
Stevenson and the agent were in the middle of the check-in process at the airport around 11 a.m. when the inmate fled the ticket counter and boarded a northbound light rail train.
Agents chased after Stevenson, but were unable to catch up to him.
Sound Transit security footage reviewed by police confirmed that Stevenson had boarded the light rail train which departed the Capitol Hill station heading north.
Stevenson, who is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with dreadlocks, was last seen wearing a white shirt, a white zip-up hoodie and grey pants, according to police.
A photo provided by the Port of Seattle Police shows Stevenson's hands cuffed in front of him.
His ankles are shackled. In another photo, which was captured on security footage after his escape, his hands were tucked into his shirt.
Court records reveal Stevenson has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions in Tennessee for facilitating armed robberies, KING5 reported.
He is wanted on warrants in Kentucky including second-degree escape. The Seattle Times reports that in 2022 Stevenson led police on a 100mph car chase when he was facing charges including driving on a suspended license and illegally possessing a firearm.
Authorities urge anyone who sees him to call 911.