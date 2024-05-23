The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Sean Kingston’s luxury home in Florida was raided by authorities on Thursday morning, and his mother was taken into custody on fraud and theft charges, according to multiple reports.

An attorney told NBC Miami that the raid was related to a lawsuit he filed against Mr Kingston accusing the rapper of hoarding luxury goods that he never paid for, including a $150,000 television sound system and $1 million in watches.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” Dennis Card told the outlet.

“My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Officials later confirmed the singer's mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges, NBC reported.

This is a developing story. More to follow.