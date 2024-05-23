Jump to content

Sean Kingston’s mother arrested as authorities raid his Florida mansion

Raid is reportedly connected to a lawsuit accusing the rapper of collecting luxury goods he never paid for

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 23 May 2024 18:39
Sean Kingston’s home was raided by Florida authorities on Thursday morning.
Sean Kingston’s home was raided by Florida authorities on Thursday morning. (Rex Features)

Rapper Sean Kingston’s luxury home in Florida was raided by authorities on Thursday morning, and his mother was taken into custody on fraud and theft charges, according to multiple reports.

An attorney told NBC Miami that the raid was related to a lawsuit he filed against Mr Kingston accusing the rapper of hoarding luxury goods that he never paid for, including a $150,000 television sound system and $1 million in watches.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” Dennis Card told the outlet.

“My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Officials later confirmed the singer's mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges, NBC reported.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

