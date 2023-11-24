Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces further accusations of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by a woman who alleges he drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was a college student in 1991.

The complaint, filed on Thursday at the New York Supreme Court, claims that the woman was a victim of “revenge porn” after the rap mogul recorded her during the alleged incident.

Both cases have been filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which provides survivors a one-year window to pursue civil litigation regardless of when the abuse occurred. The act is due to expire on Friday.

The most recent suit filed against Mr Combs centres on an alleged interaction between him and Joi Dickerson-Neal on January 3 1991, when she was a student at Syracuse University. Ms Dickerson-Neal’s identity was confirmed to US outlets by her representatives.

According to the filing, obtained by multiple US outlets, Ms Dickerson-Neal said she went to dinner “reluctantly” with Mr Combs at a restaurant in Harlem in New York City and that he later “intentionally drugged” her, leaving her unable to stand or walk.

They then drove to a music studio. When Ms Dickerson-Neal could not exit the car, Mr Combs allegedly took her to a place he was staying to sexually assault her, the suit stated.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Dickerson-Neal recalled feeling “humiliated and hurt, yet she could not escape the assault,” and because she had been allegedly drugged, she said she “lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off,” the documents stated.

According to US outlets, the complaint also alleges Ms Dickerson-Neal was the victim of "revenge porn," accusing Mr Combs of recording the alleged sexual assault.

It added that the alleged incident had led to Ms Dickerson-Neal being hospitalised for severe depression and suicidal ideation, and later dropping out of college.

“As Combs’ success and wealth rose quickly, she tried to block his existence out,” the complaint read, per US outlets. “Seeking accountability from Combs under the law is one more step in that journey.”

Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises are also reportedly listed as defendants in the suit.

In a statement which referred to the ASA, shared withThe Independent, a spokesperson for Mr Combs said: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head.

“Ms Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Last week, the music mogul’s former partner Cassie, real name Cassandra Ventura, filed a separate suit alleging that Mr Combs introduced her “to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse” and forced her to have sex with numerous male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.

The pair reportedly ended their relationship in 2018 after 10 years together.

The new lawsuit comes one week after Mr Combs was accused of rape and repeated physical abuse by his ex-partner, R&B singer Cassie (Getty Images)

In a statement shared with The Independent, Ms Ventura said: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

In response to Ms Ventura’s claims, a lawyer for Mr Combs, Ben Brafman, told The Independent: “Mr Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.

“For the past six months, Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms Ventura’s persistent demand of $30m, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”