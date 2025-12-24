Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs argue his conviction on prostitution-related charges is ‘unjust’ in appeal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges earlier this year

Sean 'Diddy' Combs family leaves court after sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s attorneys have filed an appeal arguing that the music mogul’s conviction on prostitution-related charges was unjust.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of prostitution-related charges and sentenced to 50 months in prison following an eight-week trial in New York earlier this year. The court heard weeks of testimony from his ex-girlfriends detailing alleged abuse. Several witnesses also described Combs’s drug-fueled sex marathons, referred to as “freak-offs.”

In a newly filed appeal, Combs’s attorneys have claimed he was unjustly prosecuted over sex between consenting adults, according to The New York Times.

Combs’s legal team goes on to accuse Judge Arun Subramanian of making his own determination that women had been “coerced,” “exploited,” and “forced,” into sex, which they said the jury did not find, the outlet reports.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s attorneys have argued his conviction and sentencing was unjust
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s attorneys have argued his conviction and sentencing was unjust (AFP/Getty)

“He sits in prison today, serving a 50-month sentence, because the district judge acted as a thirteenth juror,” his lawyers wrote.

Subramanian scolded Combs before handing down his sentence during an October hearing.

“A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case. You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freakoffs and hotel nights,” Subramanian said.

“The evidence of the abuse is massive.The drugs may have exacerbated your erratic and violent behavior over the years. However, the court has to consider all of your history here,” he added.

