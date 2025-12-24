The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s attorneys have filed an appeal arguing that the music mogul’s conviction on prostitution-related charges was unjust.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of prostitution-related charges and sentenced to 50 months in prison following an eight-week trial in New York earlier this year. The court heard weeks of testimony from his ex-girlfriends detailing alleged abuse. Several witnesses also described Combs’s drug-fueled sex marathons, referred to as “freak-offs.”

In a newly filed appeal, Combs’s attorneys have claimed he was unjustly prosecuted over sex between consenting adults, according to The New York Times.

Combs’s legal team goes on to accuse Judge Arun Subramanian of making his own determination that women had been “coerced,” “exploited,” and “forced,” into sex, which they said the jury did not find, the outlet reports.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s attorneys have argued his conviction and sentencing was unjust ( AFP/Getty )

“He sits in prison today, serving a 50-month sentence, because the district judge acted as a thirteenth juror,” his lawyers wrote.

Subramanian scolded Combs before handing down his sentence during an October hearing.

“A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case. You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freakoffs and hotel nights,” Subramanian said.

“The evidence of the abuse is massive.The drugs may have exacerbated your erratic and violent behavior over the years. However, the court has to consider all of your history here,” he added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.