Police investigating new sex battery claim against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a sexual battery allegation against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, serving a four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related convictions.

A male music producer and publicist claims he was asked to a 2020 photo shoot at a Los Angeles warehouse where Mr Combs allegedly exposed himself, masturbated, and told him to assist, NBC News reported, citing a police report. The producer added Mr Combs then tossed a dirty shirt at him.

The accuser, whose name is redacted in the police report, stated he withheld reporting for years due to embarrassment. He came forward to police in Largo, Florida, this September, after Mr Combs' conviction on other charges.

Combs’ lawyer did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the latest allegations.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it received an official copy of the report from the Florida department on Friday, and will be investigating the allegations.

open image in gallery Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) ( 2020 Invision )

The report also details an incident from March 2021 in which the accuser claims two men covered his head before Combs came into the room and called him a snitch, according to NBC.

Combs was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fueled sexual encounters in multiple places over many years. However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

He is set to be released in May 2028, though he can earn reductions in his time behind bars through his participation in substance abuse treatment and other prison programs.