A man described in a recent lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as the music mogul’s drug “mule,” was arrested at a Miami airport while federal agents raided Diddy’s properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

Brendan Paul, 25, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on cocaine and marijuana possession charges, according to arrest records obtained by Rolling Stone.

The arrest report states that Mr Paul “had the contraband inside of his personal travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched” at around 4.15pm. A family member of Mr Paul’s confirmed his arrest to the outlet.

He bonded out of the Miami-Dade jail on Tuesday morning.

Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested on drug charges while Homeland Security was raiding two of Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles (MDCR)

Mr Paul was named in a lawsuit filed in February by music producer Rodney Jones, who alleged that Combs sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes.

Mr Jones alleged in the lawsuit that Mr Paul “acquires and distributes” drugs and guns for Combs.

“Members of the enterprise and their associates procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA,” the lawsuit claims.

The suit, viewed by The Independent, also alleges that Mr Paul is among a group of people “responsible for ensuring payment to sex workers in cash.”

The arrest on Monday came just after “Diddy and his crew were stopped by federal law enforcement agents” at the airport, stating that federal agents “intercepted” Combs’ plane, TMZ reported.

Brendan Paul and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pictured in lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones (US Federal Court Southern District of NY)

It was also the last time Combs was seen in public since his homes in Miami Beach and Los Angeles were raided – the first indication of a criminal investigation against the Bad Boy Records executive following several civil lawsuits that have been filed against him.

It’s unclear if Mr Paul’s arrest on Monday is connected to the current investigation into Combs.

According to Mr Paul’s arrest report, Miami-Dade police were working with the US Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. However, it does not mention Combs.

Combs has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.