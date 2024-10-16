The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A new lawsuit claims Sean “Diddy” Combs violently raped a woman “gangbang-style” as a form of “payback” after he allegedly overheard her say that she believed the music producer had something to do with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The accuser, identified as Ashley Parham in the suit filed in Northern California federal court on Tuesday, goes into disturbing details about how she was drugged and raped by multiple men in March 2018.

Parham met Combs a month earlier through a Facetime call that was made by one of his friends outside a bar in an attempt “to impress people with his famous friend,” according to the lawsuit obtained by NewsNation.

But Parham refused to take part in the call because she said she believed he “had something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur”.

Combs allegedly overheard Parham make the comment and said she was going to “pay” for it.

The Independent has reached out to Combs for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Combs has previously denied any involvement in the 1996 fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, BBC reported. The murder has never been solved, but former gang member Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with murder last year.

A new lawsuit claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs violently raped a woman ‘gangbang-style’ as a form of ‘payback’ ( AP )

A month after the Facetime call, the same friend invited Parham over to his home and asked for help with his cancer drugs, which she says he used “to set her up” to be allegedly assaulted by Combs, according to the suit.

That’s when she claims Combs unexpectedly showed up, she claimed.

Parham said he approached her with a knife and “threatened to give her a ‘Glasgow smile’ in retaliation for her previous statements”.

Combs then “violently” raped her with a television remote control, according to the lawsuit.

He allegedly continued to threaten her life, which he said was in his hands. Parham was then raped by multiple men “until eventually she had no control over her body nor could she move her body,” she claimed.

When she tried to escape, Combs allegedly offered her money to say the rape was consensual. When she ran to the neighbors for help, gunshots were fired in her direction, she claims.

Parham claims she reported the rape to three different police departments in California, including Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, and local police when she went to the hospital, but no further action was taken.

The murder of Tupac Shakur has never been solved, but former gang member Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was charged with murder last year ( AP )

Parham is now suing Combs and six other people for sexual assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment and kidnapping, according to the lawsuit. She is demanding a jury trial.

Her lawsuit comes just a day after six lawsuits were filed on Monday alleging that he sexually assaulted two males, including a 16-year-old minor, and two women between 1995 and 2021.

The accusers are part of what their lawyers say is a group of more than 100 alleged victims who are in the process of taking legal action against Combs in the wake of his sex trafficking arrest last month.

Combs’ attorneys told The Independent on Tuesday that Combs "has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman".

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” Combs’ attorneys said in an emailed statement to The Independent.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges alleging he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

He has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest.