A private jet belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs has been removed from a popular flight tracking website, amid accusations of sex trafficking and sexual assault against the music mogul.

The aircraft was reportedly spotted in the Caribbean, after US authorities raided homes belonging to the rapper in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday.

The black, 20-seat black Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP is registered to LoveAir LLC, reportedly owned by Combs.

According to TMZ, the plane was spotted on the ground in Antigua shortly after news of the raids broke. It was unconfirmed whether or not Combs was on board.

The outlet reported, based on flight data, that the jet had travelled across California between Sunday and Monday, taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport Sunday evening around 5.30pm and landing at Palm Springs International Airport about an hour later.

Officers from US Homeland Security raided homes belonging to Combs on Monday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It later took off again, stopping at Van Nuys Airport, just north of Los Angeles. Some time later it left Van Nuys and landed in Antigua, according to TMZ.

However, on Tuesday flight data was no longer available online. A statement on FlightAware.com read: “This aircraft [ N1969C ] is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator.”

Speculation as to Combs’ whereabouts have circulated since the raids on Monday. Aerial footage from Fox 11 showed individuals being taken out of the Los Angeles property in handcuffs.

In a statement on Monday, Homeland Security said: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.

“We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Combs has been hit with a series of lawsuits over the last six months (AP)

Combs, who is credited with helping launch the careers of multiple artists such as Biggie Smalls, Usher and Mary J Blige, has been hit with a series of lawsuits over the last six months, including allegations of sexual assault.

In February, a male music producer accused Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

An amendment to the lawsuit filed on Monday also named actor Cuba Gooding Jr and accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Combs has previously denied all allegations against him.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of both Combs and Gooding Jr for comment.