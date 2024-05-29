The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Golf star Scottie Scheffler will have his charges dropped following his arrest for assaulting a police officer earlier this month, a Louisville, Kentucky TV journalist reports.

Mr Scheffler was arrested on 17 May. He faced a felony assault charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

The 27-year-old golfer was released just hours after his arrest, allowing him to make his tee time for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky.

“As far as best rounds of my career, I would say it was pretty good,” Mr Scheffler said after competing. “I definitely never imagined ever going to jail, and I definitely never imagined going to jail the morning before one of my tee times.”

Mr Scheffler was arrested as he attempted to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an unrelated accident.

Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Mr Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the golfer, according to the police report on the incident. Police then allege Mr Scheffler refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”

Terry Meiners, the Kentucky journalist who first reported the charges would be dropped, also shared a recording of Mr Scheffler speaking to an officer after his arrest.

“You’re right. I should have stopped,” the golfer said in teh recording. “I did get a little impatient…he grabbed my shoulder and hit me. It seemed to be a little bit over-aggressive.”

Last week, Mr Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines said his client wanted the charges dropped.

“So we’re not interested in any sort of settlement negotiations or anything like that,” Mr Romines said. “It was just a big miscommunication.”

“There had been a traffic fatality down the road and so there were differing traffic directions going on and traffic control officers were advising different things,” he continued.

More to come...