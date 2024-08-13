Support truly

Scott Peterson’s former lover Amber Frey has broken her silence for the first time more than two decades after he murdered his pregnant wife Laci Peterson.

Frey was having an affair with Peterson in the six weeks leading up to the Christmas 2002 murder.

Laci disappeared from the couple’s home in Modesto, California, on December 24 2002 when she eight pregnant with the couple’s first child, a boy they planned to name Connor.

Her husband, who reported her missing to police, claimed that he returned from a Christmas Day fishing trip to an empty house, save for their dog running around the backyard with its leash still attached.

Four months later, Laci’s body washed up on the shore of Brooks Island. Her unborn son was found a mile away one day earlier.

Days later, Peterson was arrested for murder near San Diego. He had dyed his dark hair blonde and was carrying survival gear, viagra tablets and $15,000 in cash, according to authorities.

He was convicted in 2004 and initially sentenced to death but was later resentenced to life in prison without parole.

Now, for the first time, Frey, now 49, has spoken out in the upcoming Netflix documentary American Murder: Laci Peterson, shedding light on her affair with Peterson back then – and revealing why she was the one who called the police

While authorities searched for the 27-year-old victim, Frey called the police saying Peterson had initailly told her he was a widower.

Scott Peterson (left) was convicted of killing his eight-month pregnant wife Laci (top right). His ex-lover Amber Frey (bottom right) has spoken out for the first time now ( California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/Getty )

Later, she said he revealed he was in fact still married and expecting a baby.

In the Netflix show, which will land on the streaming platform on August 14, Frey gives her first in-depth interview detailing the timeline of her relationship with the convicted killer – and how he deceived her too.

Never-before-heard secret recordings are also revealed of the phone calls between her and Peterson.

“So what do you want to be together with me?” asked Frey in one of the recordings played in the docuseries’ trailer.

“For the rest of our lives I think we could care for each other,” Peterson, now 51, replied.

Scott Peterson during a pretrial hearing in Modesto, California, July 2003 ( Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images )

Laci’s childhood friends, detectives, reporters, lawyers, jurors and Laci’s mother Sharon Rocha also appear in the documentary, with Sharon claiming her son-in-law never wanted to become a father.

Peterson is also speaking out for the first time in more than two decades in another upcoming true crime documentary series, Face to Face with Scott Peterson, set for release on 20 August.

Peterson has always maintained his innocence and claimed he was wrongly convicted. He was denied a retrial in 2021.

His case was taken up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project in March, with the organization claiming to have proof his wife may have been murdered by burglars after she witnessed their crimes. The non-profit is calling for a retest of DNA evidence.