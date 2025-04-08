Scammer who sold $550K worth of forged Kardashian and Trump autographs faces decades in prison
Anthony J Tremayne, 58, sent items with what he claimed to be genuine signatures to customers nationwide, pleaded guilty to a charge of mail fraud on Tuesday
A scammer who sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fake celebrity memorabilia, including “signed photographs” of the Kardashians and President Donald Trump, now faces up to two decades behind bars.
Anthony J Tremayne, 58, sent items with what he claimed to be genuine signatures to customers nationwide, even including a “certificate of authenticity” in their mail orders.
The former San Gabriel Valley resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.
According to prosecutors, Tremayne – who now lives in Rosarito, Mexico – hawked up to $550,000 worth of phony sports and celebrity memorabilia to customers between 2010 and 2019.
In November 2019, Tremayne mailed a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” photograph containing forged signatures of three of the show’s 22 personalities, which he purported to be genuine signatures.
However, unbeknownst to him, Tremayne had sold the fake memorabilia to a buyer – who happened to be an undercover FBI agent – in Anaheim in exchange for $200.
He also sold bogus signatures of famous athletes, musicians and actors.
According to a grand jury indictment Tremayne had listed among his items "a photograph of the current president" in December 2019. At that time, Donald Trump was at the end of his third year in office.
The indictment stated that when FBI agents arrived to confiscate some of the fake material on December 23, 2014, Tremayne said, "Why me? This is not a big deal. It seems like the FBI would have better things to do.”
Tremayne admitted in his plea agreement to selling more than $250,000 and up to $550,000 of fake memorabilia to his customers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
United States District Judge James Selna scheduled Tremayne’s sentencing for August 11, at which time he will face up to 20 years in federal prison.