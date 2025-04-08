The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A scammer who sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fake celebrity memorabilia, including “signed photographs” of the Kardashians and President Donald Trump, now faces up to two decades behind bars.

Anthony J Tremayne, 58, sent items with what he claimed to be genuine signatures to customers nationwide, even including a “certificate of authenticity” in their mail orders.

The former San Gabriel Valley resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

According to prosecutors, Tremayne – who now lives in Rosarito, Mexico – hawked up to $550,000 worth of phony sports and celebrity memorabilia to customers between 2010 and 2019.

open image in gallery A scammer who made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling fake celebrity memorabilia, including items claiming to be from Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

In November 2019, Tremayne mailed a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” photograph containing forged signatures of three of the show’s 22 personalities, which he purported to be genuine signatures.

However, unbeknownst to him, Tremayne had sold the fake memorabilia to a buyer – who happened to be an undercover FBI agent – in Anaheim in exchange for $200.

He also sold bogus signatures of famous athletes, musicians and actors.

According to a grand jury indictment Tremayne had listed among his items "a photograph of the current president" in December 2019. At that time, Donald Trump was at the end of his third year in office.

open image in gallery According to a grand jury indictment Tremayne had listed among his items ‘a photograph of the current president’ in December 2019. At that time, Donald Trump was at the end of his third year in office ( Getty Images )

The indictment stated that when FBI agents arrived to confiscate some of the fake material on December 23, 2014, Tremayne said, "Why me? This is not a big deal. It seems like the FBI would have better things to do.”

Tremayne admitted in his plea agreement to selling more than $250,000 and up to $550,000 of fake memorabilia to his customers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

United States District Judge James Selna scheduled Tremayne’s sentencing for August 11, at which time he will face up to 20 years in federal prison.