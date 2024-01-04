Father and son arrested in murders of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father and son have been arrested in connection with the death of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend who were found shot dead in San Antonio.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder, while his father, 53-year old Ramon Preciado was charged with abuse of a corpse for helping his son move the bodies after Ms Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were found dead inside a car on 26 December, police said.

Both Ms Soto and Mr Guerra died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An unborn baby was also found dead inside the car, which belonged to Ms Soto, KSAT reported.

Police Sgt Washington Moscoso added that Ramon did not participate in the murders, which happened on 21 December, just before midnight.

He said more charges are possible with respect to the unborn baby.

A multi-day search for the couple was launched last week after their families became alarmed when Ms Soto did not turn up on Saturday for an appointment to have her labour induced.

The couple disappeared a day before Ms Soto, who was nine months pregnant, was scheduled to be induced to give birth.

Police then launched a search for two persons of interest in the case.

Chilling footage released by police on Thursday captured the couple’s Kia Optima and a dark-coloured pickup truck with a bed cover. Police said that one person of interest was driving the Kia Optima and the other the pickup truck.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that none of the victims are visible in the footage.

The police chief would not confirm whether or not the video was believed to have been captured before or after the murders took place.

Sgt Moscoso said a botched drug deal was apparently involved in the murders, with a key piece of evidence being recovered from Ms Soto’s cellphone, which the US Secret Service helped analyze, he added.