The man wanted in connection with the shooting of rapper Sauce Walka, real name Albert Mondane, on March 22 has been found shot dead inside an abandoned building in Houston, police have confirmed.

Jayden Dandridge, 21, was found shot multiple times on March 27, the Houston Police Department has said. There have been no arrests, and no motive has been made public. While police in Memphis, where the original shooting took place, have confirmed that they are no longer seeking Dandridge, reports TMZ.

Police are still searching for another man, Kevin Brown, 22, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and property theft. Surveillance video appeared to show Brown and Dandridge fleeing the scene of the shooting outside of a Westin Hotel in Memphis just over a week ago.

During the attack, Sauce Walka was shot in the thigh.

A reward of $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s apprehension.

The shooting claimed the life of Sauce Walka’s ally Sayso P, whose real name was Letorian Hunt, 27. The car the two suspects were driving, a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger, has since been recovered as part of the investigation.

In a post on Facebook, Sayso P’s mother, Toya Redwing, said that her son was “set up by haters.”

“This is the type of lies and s**t that keep mothers losing their sons. My son never stole anything. Never ran off with anything. Didn’t have to. Haters set him up but not because he stole a dime. He would give you his last before he stole anything. Please stop spreading rumors.”

On March 22, a police spokesperson said that robbery was a possible motive for the shooting.

In an interview with KHOU, Sauce Walka’s father said, “Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead.”

Hours after news of Dandridge’s death broke, Sauce Walka wrote on his Instagram Story: “R.I.P. Sayso P. In the name of my brother. I love Memphis. I love y’all. I have no hard feelings.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.