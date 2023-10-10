Santa Monica pier evacuated after man claimed he was carrying a bomb

The Santa Monica pier was evacuated after a man scaled the famous Ferris wheel and claimed he was armed with a bomb.

The unidentified man, who was wearing a white t-shirt and was carrying a backpack, climbed up the wheel at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon, while several revellers were enjoying the iconic ride, the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed in a statement on X.

He allegedly told witnesses that he was carrying a bomb with him, sparking an emergency evacuation of the ride, pier and the entire Pacific Park amusement park.

Firefighters rescued people, including small children, one by one stuck from the wheel baskets, as the suspect positioned himself in the centre of the 130-foot tall ride holding onto the structure.

A KTLA helicopter captured firefighters using a cherry picker to help the people on the wheen to safety.

While officers evacuated the area, a Crisis Negotiation Team contacted the man who appeared to be “in crisis”, police said.

Police said that the man was shouting at the officers below but they could not make out what he was saying due to outside noise, CBS reported.

Just before 4.30pm, the man was seen climbing closer to the pier to talk to the police, the outlet said.

At around 4.45pm, police confirmed that the man was no longer on the Ferris wheel and had been arrested.

The pier opened soon after as police confirmed that no bomb or incendiary device had been located.

The Santa Monica Ferris wheel was evacuated after a man threatened to have a bomb as he climbed up the ride (KCAL News)

Lieutenant Erika Aklufi told the Los Angeles Times that officers had to work on the assumption that he did have an explosive devide.

“Out of an abundance of caution we’re going to act as if he does [have a bomb] until we can prove that he doesn’t,” she said.

In a statement, Pacific Park said it “reopened to visitors upon receiving an all-clear status” after “guest and employee evacuation procedures were initiated due to an unknown individual in a restricted area at the Ferris wheel”.

Pacific Park also thanked police “for their speedy response, direction and leadership”.

It is currently unclear if the man has been charged and what motivated him to climb the wheel.

The Independent has contacted the Santa Monica Police Department and Pacific Park for comment.