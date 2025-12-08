The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A social worker stabbed to death inside a San Francisco hospital has died, sparking anger that prior warnings about security were ignored.

Tributes have been paid to Alberto Rangel, who died from his injuries Sunday after the attack at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Thursday, ABC7 News reports.

Rangel suffered multiple wounds after he was stabbed by in the neck and shoulder by a patient armed with a five-inch kitchen knife, police say.

San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said staff had requested additional security before the stabbing, for a doctor who had received threats from a patient at Ward 86, the hospital's HIV clinic.

A social worker was stabbed to death inside the Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital ( Getty Images )

“While providing security for the doctor, our sheriff’s deputy heard a disturbance unfolding in the hallway involving the suspect, who was attacking a social worker. The deputy intervened immediately, restraining the suspect and securing the scene,” the statement said.

“Hospital staff and patients in the vicinity were understandably shaken, but there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilfredo Tortolero Arriechi, 34, has been booked into San Francisco County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and being armed during the commission of a felony.

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association said the local Department of Health was warned in 2022 that reducing deputy sheriffs and relying more heavily on cadets and civilian staff would lead to someone getting seriously hurt or killed.

“This was not a random, unforeseeable incident,” DSA president Ken Lomba said. “Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s own data show years of serious assaults and weapons on campus.

“Deputies, nurses, and social workers told the Department of Health that pulling deputies off high-risk units/posts and replacing them with unarmed cadets and distant response teams would get someone seriously hurt or killed. On December 4, that prediction came true.”

The hospital’s 2024-25 annual report showed that after new training and prevention initiatives, there was still an average of six physical assaults with injury each month across five high-risk areas.

Union the University Professional and Technical Employees also released a statement after the social worker’s death, describing them as beloved by family, friends and colleagues.

Union president Dan Russell said workers had been forced to deal with unsafe working conditions for too long.

“We demand a full investigation and reliable, consistent and transparent safety protocols that ensure every worker comes home safely at the end of their shift,” Russell said.

“We demand that city, county, hospital and UC leadership finally address the rampant understaffing and unjust hiring practices that put workers in danger and hinder both the city and workers’ efforts to address the mental health crisis on our streets.

“We owe our colleague and friend more than grief. We owe them change, and will fight for it with everything we have.”

A fellow social worker at San Francisco General, Julette Suarez, paid tribute to her colleague, describing him as “one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in my life”.

“Amazing clinician. Unbelievable loss for staff and community,” she added.

The Department of Health said it was conducting a full investigation and committed to making both immediate and long-term safety improvements at facilities.

“We have witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of love and kindness from staff, patients, and community members,” the spokesperson said.

“Hundreds of people have come forward over the past several days to offer support, reflecting the profound impact our colleague had as a caregiver, friend, family member and human being.

“Their dedication to serving others was evident in every aspect of their work, and they will be deeply missed.”