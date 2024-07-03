Support truly

A suspect has been arrested after pushing a 74-year-old woman into the path of a San Francisco train, causing her death.

Trevor Belmont, 49, who is also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested on suspicion of pushing Corazon Dandan, 74, of San Mateo County, into a Millbrae-bound train at Powell Street station. Belmont is believed to be homeless, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at about 11.05pm on Monday, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) PD said. Dandan was pushed as a train approached, hit her head on the train, and fell on the platform.

“The train was arriving at the platform, coming into the platform when the victim was pushed,” said Kevin Franklin, police chief for BART, adding that investigators believe the suspect “intentionally pushed” the 74-year-old into the oncoming train, causing serious injuries.

Dandan was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Her nephew said she worked at the Parc 55 hotel, near Powell Street station. Her niece told NBC Dandan was on her way home from work when she was pushed.

Belmont was arrested on the platform of the Powell Street station shortly after the incident. He will be booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder and inflicting injury on elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, according to his arrest report.

“We have had contacts with this person in the past but not for any serious crimes such as this one,” Franklin said.

The incident is under investigation. “BART PD is interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. The investigation includes the review of surveillance video,” police said.

A motive for the attack has not been revealed.

Authorities confirmed that Dandan’s death is the first homicide of the year on the BART system.