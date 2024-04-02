The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Law enforcement footage has revealed the shocking moment when a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a kidnapping victim was fatally shot in California.

Newly released video captured the September 2022 incident when San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department deputies were trying to rescue Savannah Graziano, who instead nded up being shot and killed.

The department had previously refused to release the video and claimed that they did not know if the teenager had been killed by shots fired by her father or deputies sent to find her.

The 2022 search for Savannah began after deputies feared that she was abducted by her father Anthony Graziano after he fatally shot her mother the previous day in Fontana.

Graziano was considered armed and dangerous as a result of the homicide and an Amber Alert was issued for Savannah.

After a 45-minute pursuit with Graziano firing at pursuing officers, authorities were able to corner his vehicle on the side of a freeway in Hesperia, California.

As the vehicle went offroad a firefight took place with deputies and as Savannah got out of the vehicle she was shot and killed.

The department said at the time that an investigation had been launched into who killed her. Officials also said they did not initially realise it was the 15-year-old girl when she first emerged from the car.

However, newly released footage obtained by The Guardian suggests that deputies stated it was a passenger who got out of the vehicle and appeared to be giving her instructions to come towards them.

Audio reveals that a deputy told the passenger to come towards him (San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department)

Footage from the incident was released after a series of requests from independent journalist Joey Scott, and law enforcement disclosed nearly a dozen video files, the Guardian reported.

The Press-Enterprise also reported that the files were released by the sheriff’s department after Southern California News Group filed a California Public Records Act request 18 months ago.

In one clip taken from helicopter footage, it appears that at least one deputy shot at Savannah after instructions were shouted for her to move towards them.

Accompanying audio to the footage shows that one of the deputies directed Savannah to come over to him before he shouted at other deputies to stop shooting at her.

“Come here! … Come to me! … Come come come come, walk walk walk walk,” he shouts towards a “passenger.”

“Hey! Stop! Stop shooting her! He’s in the car! Stop! She’s OK. He’s in the car! Stop!” the deputy shouts.

The sheriff’s statement describing that audio said: “You can hear [a deputy] calling her over and telling other deputies that the person who exited the truck was the passenger and for them to stop firing, but it was too late.”

The footage, filmed by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter, captured Graziano speeding through traffic. Deputies eventually get to him after he loses traction driving up an embankment.

The audio also appears to remark that it was a girl who got out of the vehicle.

The new footage shows the suspect vehicle getting stuck on a verge (San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department)

As the person exited the vehicle, a CHP official on the radio can be heard saying: “Girl is out, the girl is out, guys. She’s out on the passenger side.”

The helicopter footage shows Savannah appearing to crouch on the ground for a number of seconds, before approaching a group of deputies.

The video blurs out Savannah while the CHP officer can be heard saying: “Oh no”.

At the time of the shooting, officials said it appeared a “subject wearing tactical gear” got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and ran towards the deputies.

“That subject starts to run towards sheriff’s deputies, and during the gunfire goes down,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in 2022, adding that deputies rendered medical aid to the person in the tactical gear, who was Savannah.

She was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead; her father also died at the scene.

Sheriff Dicus also told reporters that the passenger may have also been firing back at deputies, but the investigation was in the early stages, so he warned that was preliminary information.

The video footage is not clear enough to see what Savannah was wearing, nor how many officers shot at her or how many bullets hit her.

The new videos also do not make it clear who fired at police from inside Graziano’s vehicle and the shooting remains under investigation by the California Department of Justice.

The Independent has contacted the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department for comment.