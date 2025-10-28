Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect wanted after a sheriff’s deputy was shot dead led police on a high speed chasing before wiping out on a Los Angeles freeway.

The pursuit began after cops were called out to a domestic violence report involving an armed man threatening a woman in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Monday. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Nunez died after being shot during the incident, cops said, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Aerial footage showed a motorbike rider speed past traffic on the 210 Freeway at around 140 m.p.h. during the subsequent chase.

The man, wearing a grey hoodie and jeans, can be seen weaving his way through cars and trucks, often looking over his shoulder .

The chase continues for almost nine minutes, until the rider takes his hands off the handlebars to adjust his backpack.

Apparently distracted by the bag, the rider is clipped by a sedan and thrown off the bike. The bike rolls over him with a wheel just missing his head.

The sheriff’s department later explained that the sedan that collided with the suspect’s bike was being driven by an off-duty narcotics officer.

About 10 officers rushed to the suspect and administered first aid before the biker was taken to hospital with injuries. As of Monday he was in a stable condition, officers said, and investigations are ongoing.

open image in gallery The chase reached speed of around 140 m.p.h ( LiveNOW from FOX )

open image in gallery The rider was clipped by a sedan and fell off the bike during pursuit ( LiveNOW from FOX )

It later emerged that Nunez had been struck by a bullet in the head during the original altercation and rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead about 1 p. m. Monday, NBC4 reported.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department later paid tribute to Nunez, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and a two-year-old daughter, his mother and four brothers and sisters.

“With heavy hearts and profound grief, we honor the memory of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on October 27,” the statement said.

“Deputy Nunez served with unwavering commitment, courage, and deep compassion for the community he vowed to protect. His bravery and sacrifice reflect a life dedicated to safeguarding others, even at the greatest cost.

open image in gallery Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Nunez died after being shot during a domestic callout ( San Bernardino County Sheriff )

“Such devotion will remain forever etched in our hearts. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow deputies as they face this unimaginable loss.

“May they be surrounded by comfort, lifted by the love of their community, and strengthened by the legacy of honor he leaves behind.”

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said his office will look at charging the suspect with murder of a peace officer.