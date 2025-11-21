The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A San Antonio landlord was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a former tenant over two years ago.

The victim, Michael Obryan Martin, was shot in the face at a home owned by 37-year-old Joshua A. Ford on December 7, 2022.

Ford reportedly called police to report the shooting himself, but he was not immediately taken into custody. Authorities arrested him this week, and he is now being held without bond.

Martin lived at the property for about a year but hadn’t paid rent in the two months leading up to his eviction, Ford claimed, according to an arrest report from the San Antonio Police Department, obtained by News 4.

About a month after moving out, Ford reportedly called Martin and asked him to return to the residence and leave his key.

open image in gallery Joshua A. Ford, 37, is accused of shooting and killing his former tenant, Michael Obryan Martin, in December 2022 ( San Antonio Police Department )

Ford and a witness were at the residence for a walk-through inspection when Martin unexpectedly arrived, authorities said.

An argument between Ford and Martin escalated as they moved through the home, eventually ending in the utility room. Ford told detectives that Martin reached toward his body as if to pull a weapon, prompting him to fire.

Ford allegedly struck Martin twice in the face and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ford reportedly unloaded his gun and left it on the kitchen island before leaving the home and calling 911. He has now been charged with his former tenant’s murder.